How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blazers look for revenge in the rematch against the Rockets on Saturday night.

Last night, these two teams played as the Rockets came out victorious against the Trail Blazers. The Rockets won handily 125-106. It was their first win of the season against the Trail Blazers. Portland won big in the two teams' previous two meetings. Can Houston tie the season series or will the Trail Blazers get the distinct 3-1 advantage in their final meeting of the season? 

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

You can stream the Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockets flipped the script yesterday by getting off to a very fast start, winning the first quarter, outscoring their opponent 35-22. Jalen Green led the way, notching 23 points with five three-pointers. Green has already developed into a nice shooting guard with the ability to lay it down beyond the arc more than living up to his second-overall selection in last year's draft. While this isn't the season that the team wanted record-wise, Green is a great piece to build this young roster around to look forward to brighter days in Houston. 

Portland will need to get off to a better start than it did last night. The good news is they played the Rockets very close the rest of the game. The Trail Blazers have lost two in a row to Texas teams and four of their last five. Josh Hart had been playing extraordinarily well lately. If he can get back in the mix to those levels, Portland has a good shot at getting revenge at home tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17964115
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17968523
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17113054
Boxing

How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_15821228
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy