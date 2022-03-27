How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

The Blazers look for revenge in the rematch against the Rockets on Saturday night.

Last night, these two teams played as the Rockets came out victorious against the Trail Blazers. The Rockets won handily 125-106. It was their first win of the season against the Trail Blazers. Portland won big in the two teams' previous two meetings. Can Houston tie the season series or will the Trail Blazers get the distinct 3-1 advantage in their final meeting of the season?

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

You can stream the Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockets flipped the script yesterday by getting off to a very fast start, winning the first quarter, outscoring their opponent 35-22. Jalen Green led the way, notching 23 points with five three-pointers. Green has already developed into a nice shooting guard with the ability to lay it down beyond the arc more than living up to his second-overall selection in last year's draft. While this isn't the season that the team wanted record-wise, Green is a great piece to build this young roster around to look forward to brighter days in Houston.

Portland will need to get off to a better start than it did last night. The good news is they played the Rockets very close the rest of the game. The Trail Blazers have lost two in a row to Texas teams and four of their last five. Josh Hart had been playing extraordinarily well lately. If he can get back in the mix to those levels, Portland has a good shot at getting revenge at home tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.