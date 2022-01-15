How to Watch Rockets at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

De'Aaron Fox and the Kings welcome in Christian Wood and the Rockets on Friday night.

The Rockets are currently the last team in the Western Conference and the third to last team in the NBA with a record of 12-31 through 43 games. They went on a 15-game losing streak earlier this season along with an eight-game losing streak. Currently, the team just snapped a three-game losing streak with a 128-124 win over the Spurs.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings aren't much better than Houston at 17-27 through 44 games. They currently rank No. 11 in the Western Conference just outside of playoffs hopes.

Like Houston, Sacramento also snapped a losing streak of its own. It got up to five games before Sacramento found a win against the Lakers 125-116 earlier this week.

Christian Woods leads the young Houston team, averaging a team-high 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He also adds 2.1 assists and 0.9 blocks.

The other star power to keep an eye on would be Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Fox is averaging a team-leading 20.9 points per game with 5.1 assists. Haliburton is averaging 13.9 points with a team-leading 7.0 assists per game.

They both score more than their records show. Sacramento ranks No. 13 in the NBA in points per game with 109, and Houston ranks No. 16 with 108 per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
