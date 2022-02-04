How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the bottom in the Western Conference face off, as the Rockets travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

Just before the All-Star break, the Rockets sit as the worst team in the West and the second-worst team in the NBA with a 15-36 record.  

Houston is led by Christian Wood, and Kevin Porter Jr. averages 17.7 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game which leads the team in both. KPJ averages 13.4 points and 6.2 assists per game.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spurs haven’t had a great season either, but they have been better than Houston. They are 19-33 just over midway through the season. 

Despite their standings, they rank No. 9 in the league in points per game with 111 per game and No. 7 in rebounds with 45.7 per game. They also rank No. 9 in shooting, averaging 46.5% from the field.

These two teams have played twice prior to this. One in San Antonio that Houston ended up winning and one in Houston that San Antonio ended up winning.

Be sure to tune in to see who takes the win tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

