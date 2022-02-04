How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

Two of the bottom in the Western Conference face off, as the Rockets travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

Just before the All-Star break, the Rockets sit as the worst team in the West and the second-worst team in the NBA with a 15-36 record.

Houston is led by Christian Wood, and Kevin Porter Jr. averages 17.7 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game which leads the team in both. KPJ averages 13.4 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Spurs haven’t had a great season either, but they have been better than Houston. They are 19-33 just over midway through the season.

Despite their standings, they rank No. 9 in the league in points per game with 111 per game and No. 7 in rebounds with 45.7 per game. They also rank No. 9 in shooting, averaging 46.5% from the field.

These two teams have played twice prior to this. One in San Antonio that Houston ended up winning and one in Houston that San Antonio ended up winning.

