How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

Two teams on three-game losing streaks look to pick up a win, as the Rockets travel to Texas to take on the Spurs.

The Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference with a record of 11-31. It has been hard for Houston to find any footing, having not won a single back-to-back game outside of its seven-game win streak earlier this year.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The team has currently lost three in a row which is the fourth time this season that they have gone on a losing streak of three or more games. Their longest streak was 15 losses in a row.

Houston's conference rival, the Spurs, are not far superior. In fact, they only rank four spots above the Rockets with a 15-25 record.

The Spurs are also on a three-game losing streak. It is the fourth time in their season that they have accomplished that feat.

Despite that, though, San Antonio still ranks seventh in the NBA in points scored per game with 111.0 points and rebounds per game with 45.9 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray leads San Antonio in scoring with 18.4 points per game. He also adds in 8.9 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. Christian Wood leads Houston in scoring with 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

