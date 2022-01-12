Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams on three-game losing streaks look to pick up a win, as the Rockets travel to Texas to take on the Spurs.

The Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference with a record of 11-31. It has been hard for Houston to find any footing, having not won a single back-to-back game outside of its seven-game win streak earlier this year. 

How to Watch Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team has currently lost three in a row which is the fourth time this season that they have gone on a losing streak of three or more games. Their longest streak was 15 losses in a row.

Houston's conference rival, the Spurs, are not far superior. In fact, they only rank four spots above the Rockets with a 15-25 record. 

The Spurs are also on a three-game losing streak. It is the fourth time in their season that they have accomplished that feat.

Despite that, though, San Antonio still ranks seventh in the NBA in points scored per game with 111.0 points and rebounds per game with 45.9 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray leads San Antonio in scoring with 18.4 points per game. He also adds in 8.9 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. Christian Wood leads Houston in scoring with 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17479593
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Stars

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16961443
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) puts up a layup over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17380047
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Connecticut

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy