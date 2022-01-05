How to Watch Rockets at Wizards

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wizards go for back-to-back wins as the Rockets look to play for the upset on the road and snap their eight-game losing streak.

    At the beginning of the year, the Wizards were a force to be reckoned with. The only team better than them in the Eastern Conference at the time was the Nets. While that surprised most everyone, Washington has fallen back down to earth, sitting in the seventh seed and one game above .500 going into tonight's game against the Rockets. 

    How to Watch Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

    Live stream Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They will have a good chance at home to get back-to-back wins after an impressive 124-121 victory over the Hornets. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal went off against the Hornets, as Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points with 14 rebounds. Beal, meanwhile, was dominant as always, putting up a measly 35 points. It was a nice bounce back after the Bulls beat Washington by one on a DeMar DeRozan dagger at the buzzer the game before.

    Houston will try to knock the wind out of the Wizards' sails, but the Rockets could use a breeze of their own. They've lost eight in a row and are 3-18 on the road. The rebuild is in full effect, as they lost their last game by 20 points to the 76ers. What made matters worse is that Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood were suspended for that game after their poor behavior in their game before. 

    Porter Jr. apologized for leaving the arena at halftime and getting into a confrontation with assistant coach John Lucas. Wood was benched after failing to show up for COVID-19 testing. Both should be back in the lineup for this one giving them their best shot to upset the Wizards. 

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
