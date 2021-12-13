Skip to main content
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (13-13) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (8-18) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -10

    226.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Rockets

    • The 110.8 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Rockets allow.
    • Atlanta has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
    • Houston has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.
    • The Rockets score just 2.8 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Hawks give up to opponents (108.7).
    • Houston has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Atlanta has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Hawks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.
    • The Hawks grab an average of 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 26.5 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.8 boards per game while also scoring 11.5 points a contest.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 5.8 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

