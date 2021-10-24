Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (0-2) go up against the Houston Rockets (1-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Celtics
- Last year, the 112.7 points per game the Celtics put up were just 4.0 fewer points than the Rockets gave up (116.7).
- Boston went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
- When Houston gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 14-11.
- The Rockets scored an average of 108.8 points per game last year, only 2.5 fewer points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up.
- Houston went 11-16 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.
- Boston had an 18-12 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.8 points.
- Last season, the Celtics had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% lower than the 48.0% of shots the Rockets' opponents made.
- Boston had a 19-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.0% from the field.
- The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.
- Houston compiled an 11-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Enes Kanter averaged 11.0 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.
- Tatum hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin notched 3.3 assists per contest.
- Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
- Tate averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Theis compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Knicks
L 138-134
Away
10/22/2021
Raptors
L 115-83
Home
10/24/2021
Rockets
-
Away
10/25/2021
Hornets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
10/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-106
Away
10/22/2021
Thunder
W 124-91
Home
10/24/2021
Celtics
-
Home
10/26/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
-
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)