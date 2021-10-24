Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) defends during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (0-2) go up against the Houston Rockets (1-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Celtics

Last year, the 112.7 points per game the Celtics put up were just 4.0 fewer points than the Rockets gave up (116.7).

Boston went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.

When Houston gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 14-11.

The Rockets scored an average of 108.8 points per game last year, only 2.5 fewer points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up.

Houston went 11-16 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.

Boston had an 18-12 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.8 points.

Last season, the Celtics had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% lower than the 48.0% of shots the Rockets' opponents made.

Boston had a 19-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.0% from the field.

The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.

Houston compiled an 11-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Enes Kanter averaged 11.0 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.

Tatum hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin notched 3.3 assists per contest.

Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.

Tate averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Theis compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Knicks L 138-134 Away 10/22/2021 Raptors L 115-83 Home 10/24/2021 Rockets - Away 10/25/2021 Hornets - Away 10/27/2021 Wizards - Home 10/30/2021 Wizards - Away 11/1/2021 Bulls - Home 11/3/2021 Magic - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule