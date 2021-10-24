Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) defends during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (0-2) go up against the Houston Rockets (1-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Celtics

    • Last year, the 112.7 points per game the Celtics put up were just 4.0 fewer points than the Rockets gave up (116.7).
    • Boston went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
    • When Houston gave up fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 14-11.
    • The Rockets scored an average of 108.8 points per game last year, only 2.5 fewer points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up.
    • Houston went 11-16 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.
    • Boston had an 18-12 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.8 points.
    • Last season, the Celtics had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% lower than the 48.0% of shots the Rockets' opponents made.
    • Boston had a 19-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.0% from the field.
    • The Rockets shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.
    • Houston compiled an 11-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Enes Kanter averaged 11.0 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.
    • Tatum hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin notched 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Tate averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Theis compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 138-134

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-83

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-106

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 124-91

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
