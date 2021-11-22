Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-15) will try to stop a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (9-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at TD Garden. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -11.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Rockets

    • The Celtics put up 108.3 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Rockets give up.
    • Boston has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.
    • Houston is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Rockets' 100.8 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 106.4 the Celtics allow.
    • Houston has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Boston has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.
    • The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 15th.
    • The Celtics' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (10.0).
    • The Rockets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
    • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
    • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also records 12.7 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
