Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

The Houston Rockets (1-15) will try to stop a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (9-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at TD Garden. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -11.5 213.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Rockets

The Celtics put up 108.3 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Rockets give up.

Boston has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Houston is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Rockets' 100.8 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 106.4 the Celtics allow.

Houston has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

Boston has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 15th.

The Celtics' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (10.0).

The Rockets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch