How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

The Rockets (20-59) have three games against Eastern Conference teams all jockeying for seeding in the playoffs, starting today with the enigmatic Nets (40-38). These teams have not played since early December, when Houston won (114-104) against a Brooklyn team struggling with its identity, injuries and more.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The only win Brooklyn has in its last four games came in a comeback over the lowly Pistons, despite giving up 123 points to the No. 28 offense in the NBA.

For Brooklyn, a loss today, coupled with either a Hawks or Hornets win would almost ensure the team the distinction of being the No. 10 seed in the play-in tournament.

There is still time and opportunity to catch Atlanta or Charlotte, but the clock is ticking and there are only four games left on the NBA regular season calendar.

Today Brooklyn could be without Seth Curry (ankle), Bruce Brown (illness), Goran Dragic (health and safety protocol) and James Johnson (illness), making the team even thinner around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant has been a supernova since coming back from injury. He has scored 25+ points in 11 out of the last 15 games and is averaging 32.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

