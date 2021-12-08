Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (7-16) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (17-7) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nets

    • The Nets record 109.2 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 111.9 the Rockets give up.
    • Brooklyn has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.
    • Houston has a 3-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Rockets' 105.2 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 105.5 the Nets give up.
    • Houston has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Brooklyn has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.
    • This season, Houston has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 20.7 points per contest.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who tallies 28.4 points a game in addition to his 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood puts up 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. records more assists than any other Houston player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 12.8 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.1 per game).

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Suns

    L 113-107

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 110-105

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    W 146-143

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    W 102-89

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    W 114-110

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    W 118-116

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 118-108

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
