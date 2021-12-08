How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (7-16) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (17-7) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nets
- The Nets record 109.2 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 111.9 the Rockets give up.
- Brooklyn has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.
- Houston has a 3-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Rockets' 105.2 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 105.5 the Nets give up.
- Houston has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Brooklyn has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.
- The Nets are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.
- This season, Houston has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 20.7 points per contest.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who tallies 28.4 points a game in addition to his 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood puts up 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Kevin Porter Jr. records more assists than any other Houston player with 5.8 per game. He also averages 12.8 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.1 per game).
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Suns
L 113-107
Home
11/30/2021
Knicks
W 112-110
Home
12/3/2021
Timberwolves
W 110-105
Home
12/4/2021
Bulls
L 111-107
Home
12/7/2021
Mavericks
W 102-99
Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Magic
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Hornets
W 146-143
Home
11/29/2021
Thunder
W 102-89
Home
12/1/2021
Thunder
W 114-110
Away
12/3/2021
Magic
W 118-116
Home
12/5/2021
Pelicans
W 118-108
Home
12/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/11/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/13/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/16/2021
Knicks
-
Home