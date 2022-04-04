Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-58) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Barclays Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Nets

Nets vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nets

-18

-

Key Stats for Nets vs. Rockets

  • The Nets score 112.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 117.8 the Rockets allow.
  • Brooklyn is 18-5 when scoring more than 117.8 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 14-13.
  • The Rockets' 109.4 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 112.3 the Nets allow to opponents.
  • Houston has put together a 19-15 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 16th.
  • The Nets pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).
Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.5 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
  • Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
  • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.1 per game. He also averages 14.3 points per game and adds 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Porter averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
