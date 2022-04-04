Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (20-58) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Barclays Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-18
-
Key Stats for Nets vs. Rockets
- The Nets score 112.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 117.8 the Rockets allow.
- Brooklyn is 18-5 when scoring more than 117.8 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 14-13.
- The Rockets' 109.4 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 112.3 the Nets allow to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 19-15 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Brooklyn has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 16th.
- The Nets pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.5 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
- Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.1 per game. He also averages 14.3 points per game and adds 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Porter averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
April
5
2022
Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
