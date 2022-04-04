Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-58) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Barclays Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -18 -

Key Stats for Nets vs. Rockets

The Nets score 112.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 117.8 the Rockets allow.

Brooklyn is 18-5 when scoring more than 117.8 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 14-13.

The Rockets' 109.4 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 112.3 the Nets allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 19-15 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Brooklyn has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 16th.

The Nets pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 16th.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.5 points and distributing 2.3 assists.

Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Rockets Players to Watch