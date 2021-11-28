Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (13-8) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (2-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Hornets

    • The Hornets average only 1.4 more points per game (112.9) than the Rockets give up (111.5).
    • Charlotte is 7-2 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
    • Houston has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
    • The Rockets' 101.2 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 112.5 the Hornets give up.
    • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Houston is 2-1.
    • Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.2 points.
    • The Hornets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
    • The Rockets are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.5% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Houston has put together a 2-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists. Ball averages 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
    • Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 20.2 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.3 per game. He also records 12.8 points per game and adds 4.3 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    W 121-118

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    L 115-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-103

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    W 106-99

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 133-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 136-102

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    L 101-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 106-99

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 108-90

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nevada vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy