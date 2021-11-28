How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (13-8) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (2-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Hornets
- The Hornets average only 1.4 more points per game (112.9) than the Rockets give up (111.5).
- Charlotte is 7-2 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- Houston has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Rockets' 101.2 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 112.5 the Hornets give up.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Houston is 2-1.
- Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.2 points.
- The Hornets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Rockets are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.5% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston has put together a 2-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists. Ball averages 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
- Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 20.2 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.3 per game. He also records 12.8 points per game and adds 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Pacers
W 121-118
Home
11/20/2021
Hawks
L 115-105
Away
11/22/2021
Wizards
W 109-103
Away
11/24/2021
Magic
W 106-99
Away
11/26/2021
Timberwolves
W 133-115
Home
11/27/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/29/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/1/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 136-102
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
L 101-89
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
L 106-99
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
L 108-90
Away
11/24/2021
Bulls
W 118-113
Home
11/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/1/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/3/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/8/2021
Nets
-
Home