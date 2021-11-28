Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (13-8) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (2-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Hornets

The Hornets average only 1.4 more points per game (112.9) than the Rockets give up (111.5).

Charlotte is 7-2 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Houston has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.

The Rockets' 101.2 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 112.5 the Hornets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Houston is 2-1.

Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.2 points.

The Hornets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Rockets are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.5% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has put together a 2-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists. Ball averages 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.

Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 20.2 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.3 per game. He also records 12.8 points per game and adds 4.3 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Pacers W 121-118 Home 11/20/2021 Hawks L 115-105 Away 11/22/2021 Wizards W 109-103 Away 11/24/2021 Magic W 106-99 Away 11/26/2021 Timberwolves W 133-115 Home 11/27/2021 Rockets - Away 11/29/2021 Bulls - Away 12/1/2021 Bucks - Away 12/5/2021 Hawks - Away 12/6/2021 76ers - Home 12/8/2021 76ers - Home

