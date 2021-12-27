Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-23) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Hornets

    Hornets vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hornets

    -7

    234.5 points

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Rockets

    • The 114.9 points per game the Hornets put up are only 0.9 more points than the Rockets allow (114.0).
    • When Charlotte puts up more than 114.0 points, it is 11-7.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 7-9.
    • The Rockets' 106.8 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 116.8 the Hornets allow.
    • Houston is 6-2 when it scores more than 116.8 points.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.
    • The Hornets average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
    • The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at fifth.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets leader in points, rebounds and assists is LaMelo Ball, who averages 19.8 points, 7.5 boards and 8.0 assists per game.
    • Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points and pulls down 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Spurs

    1 minute ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Kids Baking Championship
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Kids Baking Championship' Season 10 Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Popstars Best 2021
    entertainment

    How to Watch Popstar's Best of 2021

    1 minute ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (3) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Kyle Anderson (1) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: BFL Prep (Wash.) vs. Miami Sr. (Fla.)

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy