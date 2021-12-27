Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-23) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -7 234.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Rockets

The 114.9 points per game the Hornets put up are only 0.9 more points than the Rockets allow (114.0).

When Charlotte puts up more than 114.0 points, it is 11-7.

When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 7-9.

The Rockets' 106.8 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 116.8 the Hornets allow.

Houston is 6-2 when it scores more than 116.8 points.

Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.

The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.

The Hornets average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at fifth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in points, rebounds and assists is LaMelo Ball, who averages 19.8 points, 7.5 boards and 8.0 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch