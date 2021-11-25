How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-16) will try to stop a 15-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Toyota Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bulls
- The 107.1 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Rockets give up.
- When Chicago puts up more than 111.4 points, it is 6-0.
- Houston is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Rockets' 100.2 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 103.9 the Bulls give up.
- Houston has put together a 1-6 record in games it scores more than 103.9 points.
- Chicago is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.2 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- Houston is 1-5 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Zach LaVine leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 5.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.
- LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 15.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 12.7 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.8 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
W 121-103
Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 112-107
Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
W 114-108
Away
11/21/2021
Knicks
W 109-103
Home
11/22/2021
Pacers
L 109-77
Home
11/24/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/26/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Suns
L 115-89
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 136-102
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
L 101-89
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
L 106-99
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
L 108-90
Away
11/24/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/1/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/3/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home