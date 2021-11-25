Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-16) will try to stop a 15-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Toyota Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Toyota Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bulls

    • The 107.1 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Rockets give up.
    • When Chicago puts up more than 111.4 points, it is 6-0.
    • Houston is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Rockets' 100.2 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 103.9 the Bulls give up.
    • Houston has put together a 1-6 record in games it scores more than 103.9 points.
    • Chicago is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.2 points.
    • The Bulls are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • In games Chicago shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
    • Houston is 1-5 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Zach LaVine leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 5.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.
    • LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 15.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 12.7 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.8 per game).

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-103

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 112-107

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    W 114-108

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    W 109-103

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    L 109-77

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    L 115-89

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 136-102

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    L 101-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 106-99

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 108-90

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

