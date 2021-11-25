Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-16) will try to stop a 15-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Toyota Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bulls

The 107.1 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Rockets give up.

When Chicago puts up more than 111.4 points, it is 6-0.

Houston is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Rockets' 100.2 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 103.9 the Bulls give up.

Houston has put together a 1-6 record in games it scores more than 103.9 points.

Chicago is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.2 points.

The Bulls are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

Houston is 1-5 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Zach LaVine leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 5.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.5 in each contest.

LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 15.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 12.7 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.8 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Lakers W 121-103 Away 11/17/2021 Trail Blazers L 112-107 Away 11/19/2021 Nuggets W 114-108 Away 11/21/2021 Knicks W 109-103 Home 11/22/2021 Pacers L 109-77 Home 11/24/2021 Rockets - Away 11/26/2021 Magic - Away 11/27/2021 Heat - Home 11/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Knicks - Away 12/4/2021 Nets - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule