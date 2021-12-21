Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (18-10) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (10-20) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-6.5
222.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets
- The Bulls put up 108.5 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 112.9 the Rockets give up.
- When Chicago totals more than 112.9 points, it is 10-1.
- Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Rockets score just 0.5 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls allow (105.9).
- When it scores more than 105.9 points, Houston is 9-7.
- Chicago is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 24th.
- The Bulls average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.6).
- The Rockets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.2 per game. He also records 12.2 points per game and adds 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
20
2021
Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
