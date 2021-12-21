Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (18-10) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (10-20) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets

The Bulls put up 108.5 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 112.9 the Rockets give up.

When Chicago totals more than 112.9 points, it is 10-1.

Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Rockets score just 0.5 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls allow (105.9).

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Houston is 9-7.

Chicago is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 24th.

The Bulls average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.6).

The Bulls sit at 24th.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch