Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (18-10) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (10-20) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -6.5

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets

    • The Bulls put up 108.5 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 112.9 the Rockets give up.
    • When Chicago totals more than 112.9 points, it is 10-1.
    • Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Rockets score just 0.5 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls allow (105.9).
    • When it scores more than 105.9 points, Houston is 9-7.
    • Chicago is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.
    • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 24th.
    • The Bulls average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.6).
    • The Rockets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.2 per game. He also records 12.2 points per game and adds 5.8 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket around LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nick Cannon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Miracles Across 125th Street'

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy