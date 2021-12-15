Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-18) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-8.5
217.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Rockets
- The 106.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Rockets give up (112.6).
- Cleveland is 7-2 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- Houston has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Rockets score an average of 106.9 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 101.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 101.9 points, Houston is 9-9.
- Cleveland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.
- The Cavaliers average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).
- The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.9 points and distributing 7.5 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)