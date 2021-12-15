Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-18) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -8.5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

The 106.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Rockets give up (112.6).

Cleveland is 7-2 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Houston has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.

The Rockets score an average of 106.9 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 101.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 101.9 points, Houston is 9-9.

Cleveland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.

The Cavaliers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.

The Cavaliers average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).

The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.9 points and distributing 7.5 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch