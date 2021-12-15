Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-18) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Cavaliers

    Cavaliers vs Rockets Betting Information

    Cavaliers

    -8.5

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

    • The 106.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Rockets give up (112.6).
    • Cleveland is 7-2 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
    • Houston has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Rockets score an average of 106.9 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 101.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 101.9 points, Houston is 9-9.
    • Cleveland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.
    • The Cavaliers average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).
    • The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.9 points and distributing 7.5 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
    • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

