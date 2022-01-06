Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) shoots over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (19-18) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-28) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Toyota Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks

The Rockets record 107.3 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 103.9 the Mavericks give up.

When Houston totals more than 103.9 points, it is 10-15.

Dallas is 17-10 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Mavericks' 105.1 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 115.7 the Rockets give up.

Dallas is 5-1 when it scores more than 115.7 points.

Houston has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.1 points.

This season, the Rockets have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Houston shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.

The Mavericks are shooting 44.9% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 46.7% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Dallas has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who accumulates 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's best passer is Eric Gordon, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Gordon, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Jae'Sean Tate is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson racks up enough points (15.6 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Dorian Finney-Smith grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.1 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 Lakers L 132-123 Home 12/31/2021 Heat L 120-110 Home 1/1/2022 Nuggets L 124-111 Home 1/3/2022 76ers L 133-113 Away 1/5/2022 Wizards W 114-111 Away 1/7/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/9/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/10/2022 76ers - Home 1/12/2022 Spurs - Away 1/14/2022 Kings - Away 1/16/2022 Kings - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule