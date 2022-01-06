Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) shoots over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (19-18) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-28) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Toyota Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks

  • The Rockets record 107.3 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 103.9 the Mavericks give up.
  • When Houston totals more than 103.9 points, it is 10-15.
  • Dallas is 17-10 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Mavericks' 105.1 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 115.7 the Rockets give up.
  • Dallas is 5-1 when it scores more than 115.7 points.
  • Houston has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.1 points.
  • This season, the Rockets have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Houston shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 44.9% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 46.7% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Dallas has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who accumulates 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's best passer is Eric Gordon, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Gordon, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson racks up enough points (15.6 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.1 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Lakers

L 132-123

Home

12/31/2021

Heat

L 120-110

Home

1/1/2022

Nuggets

L 124-111

Home

1/3/2022

76ers

L 133-113

Away

1/5/2022

Wizards

W 114-111

Away

1/7/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/9/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/10/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Kings

L 95-94

Away

12/31/2021

Kings

W 112-96

Away

1/2/2022

Thunder

W 95-86

Away

1/3/2022

Nuggets

W 103-89

Home

1/5/2022

Warriors

W 99-82

Home

1/7/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/12/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

