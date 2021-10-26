Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (1-2) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -10.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets

Last year, the Mavericks put up 112.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets allowed.

When Dallas scored more than 116.7 points last season, it went 19-4.

Houston had a 14-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Rockets' 108.8 points per game last year were only 1.4 fewer points than the 110.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.

Houston went 11-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.

Dallas' record was 26-2 when it gave up fewer than 108.8 points last season.

The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked 27th.

The Mavericks and the Rockets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.1 and 9.3 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Mavericks ranked 25th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Rockets ranked 22nd.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic put up 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch