Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (1-2) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Mavericks

    Mavericks vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -10.5

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets

    • Last year, the Mavericks put up 112.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets allowed.
    • When Dallas scored more than 116.7 points last season, it went 19-4.
    • Houston had a 14-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Rockets' 108.8 points per game last year were only 1.4 fewer points than the 110.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
    • Houston went 11-18 last season when it scored more than 110.2 points.
    • Dallas' record was 26-2 when it gave up fewer than 108.8 points last season.
    • The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked 27th.
    • The Mavericks and the Rockets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.1 and 9.3 offensive boards per game, respectively.
    • The Mavericks ranked 25th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Rockets ranked 22nd.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic put up 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Daniel Theis grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin notched 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Theis collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

