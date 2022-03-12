Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (40-26) visit the Houston Rockets (17-49) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks score 11.4 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Rockets allow (118.1).
- Dallas has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 106.7 points, it is 4-7.
- The Rockets score an average of 109.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.8 points, Houston is 16-29.
- Dallas' record is 34-13 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- Dallas is 21-0 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- Houston is 15-15 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.0 points, grabbing 9.2 boards and distributing 8.7 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
- Garrison Mathews knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Lakers
W 109-104
Away
3/3/2022
Warriors
W 122-113
Home
3/5/2022
Kings
W 114-113
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
W 111-103
Home
3/9/2022
Knicks
L 107-77
Home
3/11/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/18/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/19/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Jazz
L 132-127
Home
3/4/2022
Nuggets
L 116-101
Away
3/6/2022
Grizzlies
W 123-112
Home
3/7/2022
Heat
L 123-106
Away
3/9/2022
Lakers
W 139-130
Home
3/11/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/21/2022
Wizards
-
Home