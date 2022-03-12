Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (40-26) visit the Houston Rockets (17-49) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks score 11.4 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Rockets allow (118.1).
  • Dallas has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 106.7 points, it is 4-7.
  • The Rockets score an average of 109.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 103.8 points, Houston is 16-29.
  • Dallas' record is 34-13 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
  • Dallas is 21-0 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
  • Houston is 15-15 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.0 points, grabbing 9.2 boards and distributing 8.7 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.
  • Garrison Mathews knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

W 109-104

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

W 122-113

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

W 114-113

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

W 111-103

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

L 107-77

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Jazz

L 132-127

Home

3/4/2022

Nuggets

L 116-101

Away

3/6/2022

Grizzlies

W 123-112

Home

3/7/2022

Heat

L 123-106

Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

W 139-130

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy