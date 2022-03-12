Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (40-26) visit the Houston Rockets (17-49) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks score 11.4 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Rockets allow (118.1).

Dallas has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 106.7 points, it is 4-7.

The Rockets score an average of 109.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 103.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.8 points, Houston is 16-29.

Dallas' record is 34-13 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

Dallas is 21-0 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Houston is 15-15 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.0 points, grabbing 9.2 boards and distributing 8.7 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.1 assists per game.

Garrison Mathews knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Lakers W 109-104 Away 3/3/2022 Warriors W 122-113 Home 3/5/2022 Kings W 114-113 Home 3/7/2022 Jazz W 111-103 Home 3/9/2022 Knicks L 107-77 Home 3/11/2022 Rockets - Away 3/13/2022 Celtics - Away 3/16/2022 Nets - Away 3/18/2022 76ers - Away 3/19/2022 Hornets - Away 3/21/2022 Timberwolves - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule