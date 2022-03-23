Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Mar 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (18-54) will try to end a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (44-28) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -10 219.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets

The 106.7 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.5 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.2).

Dallas is 9-0 when scoring more than 118.2 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 106.7 points, it is 5-7.

The Rockets' 109.0 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Houston is 17-30 when it scores more than 104.2 points.

Dallas has a 37-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.

The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.

The Mavericks pull down 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Rockets average.

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 27.9 points, 9.1 boards and 8.6 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch