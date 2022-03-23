Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (18-54) will try to end a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (44-28) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-10
219.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Rockets
- The 106.7 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.5 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.2).
- Dallas is 9-0 when scoring more than 118.2 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 106.7 points, it is 5-7.
- The Rockets' 109.0 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Houston is 17-30 when it scores more than 104.2 points.
- Dallas has a 37-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.
- The Mavericks pull down 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Rockets average.
- The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 27.9 points, 9.1 boards and 8.6 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood collects 18.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.9 per game. He also records 14.0 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Porter knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Porter (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)