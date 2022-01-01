Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-25) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (17-16) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nuggets

The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets score are nine fewer points than the Rockets give up (114.8).

Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Houston is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Rockets score an average of 107 points per game, just one more point than the 106 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Houston has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 106 points.

Denver's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107 points.

The Nuggets make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Denver has a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 46.6% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 9-7 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out 7.1 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he racks up 3.3 assists per game.

Gordon is the top shooter from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Hawks W 133-115 Away 12/22/2021 Thunder L 108-94 Away 12/23/2021 Hornets L 115-107 Home 12/26/2021 Clippers W 103-100 Away 12/28/2021 Warriors W 89-86 Away 1/1/2022 Rockets - Away 1/3/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/5/2022 Jazz - Home 1/7/2022 Kings - Home 1/9/2022 Thunder - Away 1/11/2022 Clippers - Away

