Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-25) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (17-16) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nuggets
- The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets score are nine fewer points than the Rockets give up (114.8).
- Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
- Houston is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Rockets score an average of 107 points per game, just one more point than the 106 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 106 points.
- Denver's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107 points.
- The Nuggets make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Denver has a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 46.6% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston is 9-7 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out 7.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he racks up 3.3 assists per game.
- Gordon is the top shooter from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Hawks
W 133-115
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
L 108-94
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
L 115-107
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
W 103-100
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
W 89-86
Away
1/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/7/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/9/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/11/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
L 126-106
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
L 118-106
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
L 123-99
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
L 132-123
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
L 120-110
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away