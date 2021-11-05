Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (4-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets

    • The Nuggets put up 10.7 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Rockets give up (112.1).
    • Houston is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Rockets' 104.6 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 99.4 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
    • Houston is 1-4 when it scores more than 99.4 points.
    • Denver's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 20th.
    • The Nuggets average 8.3 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
    • The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Jokic, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood collects 19.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Green knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    U.S. Open Golf Championship

    How to Watch Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Third Round

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) collides with Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy