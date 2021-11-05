Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (4-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets

The Nuggets put up 10.7 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Rockets give up (112.1).

Houston is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Rockets' 104.6 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 99.4 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Houston is 1-4 when it scores more than 99.4 points.

Denver's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.

The Nuggets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 20th.

The Nuggets average 8.3 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Jokic, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch