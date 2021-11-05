Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (4-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets
- The Nuggets put up 10.7 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Rockets give up (112.1).
- Houston is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Rockets' 104.6 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 99.4 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Houston is 1-4 when it scores more than 99.4 points.
- Denver's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Nuggets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 20th.
- The Nuggets average 8.3 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
- The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Jokic, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood collects 19.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Green knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
