How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (15-46) will visit the Denver Nuggets (36-25) after losing seven road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets
- The 110.5 points per game the Nuggets average are 7.3 fewer points than the Rockets give up (117.8).
- Denver has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.
- The Rockets put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 107.6 the Nuggets allow.
- Houston has put together a 14-17 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Denver has a 21-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.
- The Nuggets grab 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets average (9.8).
- The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 27th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.5 points, 13.8 boards and 8.0 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood averages 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 12.5 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
