The Houston Rockets (15-46) will visit the Denver Nuggets (36-25) after losing seven road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets

The 110.5 points per game the Nuggets average are 7.3 fewer points than the Rockets give up (117.8).

Denver has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.

The Rockets put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 107.6 the Nuggets allow.

Houston has put together a 14-17 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Denver has a 21-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.

The Nuggets grab 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets average (9.8).

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 27th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.5 points, 13.8 boards and 8.0 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch