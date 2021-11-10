Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-9) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (1-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Pistons have lost four games in a row. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pistons

    • The Rockets average 103.8 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.2 the Pistons allow.
    • Houston is 1-2 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
    • When Detroit gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 1-3.
    • The Pistons average 16.3 fewer points per game (94.9) than the Rockets give up (111.2).
    • This season, the Rockets have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
    • Houston is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
    • The Pistons' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.5 points and grabs 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. leads Houston in assists, averaging 5.2 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.
    • The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Eric Gordon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • Alperen Sengun and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sengun leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant averages 16.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.3 per game.
    • Saddiq Bey is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals and blocks is Grant with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    L 95-85

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    L 119-117

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    L 123-111

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    L 95-94

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    L 120-107

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    W 110-103

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    L 117-91

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-89

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    L 109-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    L 96-90

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Spurs

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Youngstown State at Penn State

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with guard RJ Barrett (9), guard Evan Fournier (13), and center Taj Gibson (67) in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) defends during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles defended by d7 and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Revelations Cup: Mexico vs. Colombia

    12 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy