Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-9) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (1-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Pistons have lost four games in a row. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pistons
- The Rockets average 103.8 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.2 the Pistons allow.
- Houston is 1-2 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 1-3.
- The Pistons average 16.3 fewer points per game (94.9) than the Rockets give up (111.2).
- This season, the Rockets have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
- Houston is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Pistons' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (45.7%).
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.5 points and grabs 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. leads Houston in assists, averaging 5.2 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.
- The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Eric Gordon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Alperen Sengun and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sengun leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant averages 16.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.3 per game.
- Saddiq Bey is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals and blocks is Grant with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Lakers
L 95-85
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
L 119-117
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
L 123-111
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
L 95-94
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
L 120-107
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Magic
W 110-103
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
L 117-91
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
L 117-89
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
L 109-98
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
L 96-90
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Warriors
-
Home