Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-9) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (1-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Pistons have lost four games in a row. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pistons

The Rockets average 103.8 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.2 the Pistons allow.

Houston is 1-2 when scoring more than 107.2 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 1-3.

The Pistons average 16.3 fewer points per game (94.9) than the Rockets give up (111.2).

This season, the Rockets have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

Houston is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Pistons' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.5 points and grabs 11.8 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. leads Houston in assists, averaging 5.2 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Eric Gordon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Alperen Sengun and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sengun leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averages 16.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.3 per game.

Saddiq Bey is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 1.7 made threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals and blocks is Grant with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Lakers L 95-85 Away 11/2/2021 Lakers L 119-117 Away 11/4/2021 Suns L 123-111 Away 11/6/2021 Nuggets L 95-94 Away 11/7/2021 Warriors L 120-107 Away 11/10/2021 Pistons - Home 11/12/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/14/2021 Suns - Home 11/15/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/17/2021 Thunder - Away 11/20/2021 Knicks - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule