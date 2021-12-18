Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-23) will try to stop a 13-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-20) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Pistons -1.5 218 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Rockets

The Pistons average 13.0 fewer points per game (100.1) than the Rockets give up (113.1).

Detroit has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 100.1 points, it is 2-2.

The Rockets' 106.1 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pistons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Houston is 8-3.

Detroit has a 3-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.

The Rockets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.

The Pistons' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Rockets average per game (9.5).

The Pistons are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring, tallying 20.1 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Detroit's leading rebounder is Isaiah Stewart averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Cade Cunningham and his 4.5 assists per game.

Cunningham leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch