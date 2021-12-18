Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-23) will try to stop a 13-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-20) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pistons
-1.5
218 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Rockets
- The Pistons average 13.0 fewer points per game (100.1) than the Rockets give up (113.1).
- Detroit has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 100.1 points, it is 2-2.
- The Rockets' 106.1 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pistons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Houston is 8-3.
- Detroit has a 3-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Rockets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.
- The Pistons' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Rockets average per game (9.5).
- The Pistons are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring, tallying 20.1 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Detroit's leading rebounder is Isaiah Stewart averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Cade Cunningham and his 4.5 assists per game.
- Cunningham leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood puts up 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and adds 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top shooter from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Alperen Sengun (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
12:00
PM/EST
