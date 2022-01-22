Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (32-13) take on the Houston Rockets (14-32) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-11.5

230 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets

  • The Warriors average 109.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 116.5 the Rockets allow.
  • Golden State has a 14-1 record when scoring more than 116.5 points.
  • Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Rockets' 108.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 102.0 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Houston is 13-19 when it scores more than 102.0 points.
  • Golden State is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.
  • The Warriors grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.6).
  • The Warriors are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 26.4 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.2 per game. He also averages 12.6 points and pulls down 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

fresno state
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at Nevada

59 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

59 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

59 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 hour ago
stephen-curry-klay-thompson
NBA

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

1 hour ago
Jan 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) as he looks to pass the ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy