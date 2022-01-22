Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (32-13) take on the Houston Rockets (14-32) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-11.5
230 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets
- The Warriors average 109.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 116.5 the Rockets allow.
- Golden State has a 14-1 record when scoring more than 116.5 points.
- Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Rockets' 108.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 102.0 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Houston is 13-19 when it scores more than 102.0 points.
- Golden State is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.
- The Warriors grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.6).
- The Warriors are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 26.4 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.2 per game. He also averages 12.6 points and pulls down 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
January
21
2022
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)