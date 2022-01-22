Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (32-13) take on the Houston Rockets (14-32) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -11.5 230 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets

The Warriors average 109.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 116.5 the Rockets allow.

Golden State has a 14-1 record when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Rockets' 108.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 102.0 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Houston is 13-19 when it scores more than 102.0 points.

Golden State is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.

The Warriors grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.6).

The Warriors are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 26.4 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch