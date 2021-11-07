Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (7-1) will host the Houston Rockets (1-8) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -13 220.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets

The Warriors put up 113.1 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 110.2 the Rockets give up.

Golden State is 5-0 when scoring more than 110.2 points.

Houston is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 113.1 points.

The Rockets' 103.4 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 99.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Houston has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 99.4 points.

Golden State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 103.4 points.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 16th.

The Warriors average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.6).

The Warriors are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 17th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.8 boards and administers 6.9 assists per game to go with a 8.6 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 25.8 per game to go with 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.9 per contest.

The Golden State leader in both steals and blocks is Green, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch