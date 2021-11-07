Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (7-1) will host the Houston Rockets (1-8) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-13
220.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets
- The Warriors put up 113.1 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 110.2 the Rockets give up.
- Golden State is 5-0 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
- Houston is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 113.1 points.
- The Rockets' 103.4 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 99.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 99.4 points.
- Golden State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 103.4 points.
- The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 16th.
- The Warriors average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.6).
- The Warriors are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 17th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.8 boards and administers 6.9 assists per game to go with a 8.6 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 25.8 per game to go with 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.9 per contest.
- The Golden State leader in both steals and blocks is Green, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood collects 19.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Kevin Porter Jr. records more assists than any other Houston teammate with 5.0 per game. He also averages 12.4 points and pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Alperen Sengun (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
7
2021
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)