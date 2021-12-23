Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-22) go up against the Indiana Pacers (13-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -9 222.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Rockets

The Pacers score 6.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Rockets give up (113.9).

When Indiana scores more than 113.9 points, it is 6-4.

Houston is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Rockets put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Pacers give up (107.0).

Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.

The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.

The Pacers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.1 PPG average.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch