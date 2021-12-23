Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-22) go up against the Indiana Pacers (13-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pacers

    Pacers vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -9

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Rockets

    • The Pacers score 6.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Rockets give up (113.9).
    • When Indiana scores more than 113.9 points, it is 6-4.
    • Houston is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Rockets put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Pacers give up (107.0).
    • Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.
    • The Pacers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).
    • The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.
    • Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.1 PPG average.
    • Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood records 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and adds 1.8 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Alperen Sengun (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17387327
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Titans

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) controls the ball defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) fights for a loose ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) work for the ball in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Florida Gators head coach Interim Haad Coach Greg Knox hugs Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20), a senior, walks onto the field as the seniors were recognized. The Florida Gators hosted the Florida State Seminoles Saturday November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021 Flgai 112721 Ufvsfsu Fb
    College Football

    UCF Knights vs. Florida Gators: Gasparilla Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy