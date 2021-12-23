Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-22) go up against the Indiana Pacers (13-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-9
222.5 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Rockets
- The Pacers score 6.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Rockets give up (113.9).
- When Indiana scores more than 113.9 points, it is 6-4.
- Houston is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Rockets put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Pacers give up (107.0).
- Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Indiana is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.
- The Pacers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points per game to go with 6.1 assists.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.1 PPG average.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood records 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and adds 1.8 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Alperen Sengun (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
23
2021
Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)