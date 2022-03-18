Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-52) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-47) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pacers

  • The 110.5 points per game the Pacers record are 7.9 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.4).
  • Indiana is 9-11 when scoring more than 118.4 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.
  • The Rockets score an average of 108.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pacers give up.
  • When it scores more than 113.3 points, Houston is 16-9.
  • Indiana's record is 14-12 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Pacers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
  • In games Indiana shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 13-12 overall.
  • The Rockets have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
  • This season, Houston has a 14-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.1 points and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.
  • Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.8 points per game.
  • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and tacks on 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

L 133-123

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

L 127-124

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

W 119-108

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

L 131-128

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 135-102

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Heat

L 123-106

Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

W 139-130

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

L 113-100

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

L 130-105

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

L 129-112

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

