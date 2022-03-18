Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (17-52) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-47) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pacers
- The 110.5 points per game the Pacers record are 7.9 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.4).
- Indiana is 9-11 when scoring more than 118.4 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.
- The Rockets score an average of 108.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pacers give up.
- When it scores more than 113.3 points, Houston is 16-9.
- Indiana's record is 14-12 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Pacers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 13-12 overall.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 14-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.1 points and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.
- Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.8 points per game.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and tacks on 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Wizards
L 133-123
Away
3/8/2022
Cavaliers
L 127-124
Home
3/12/2022
Spurs
W 119-108
Away
3/13/2022
Hawks
L 131-128
Away
3/15/2022
Grizzlies
L 135-102
Home
3/18/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/23/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/24/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/28/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Heat
L 123-106
Away
3/9/2022
Lakers
W 139-130
Home
3/11/2022
Mavericks
L 113-100
Home
3/13/2022
Pelicans
L 130-105
Away
3/16/2022
Suns
L 129-112
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/21/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away