Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-52) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-47) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pacers

The 110.5 points per game the Pacers record are 7.9 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.4).

Indiana is 9-11 when scoring more than 118.4 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.

The Rockets score an average of 108.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pacers give up.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Houston is 16-9.

Indiana's record is 14-12 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.

The Pacers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

In games Indiana shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 13-12 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 14-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.1 points and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.

Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.8 points per game.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and tacks on 5.5 rebounds per game.

Garrison Mathews is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.

Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Wizards L 133-123 Away 3/8/2022 Cavaliers L 127-124 Home 3/12/2022 Spurs W 119-108 Away 3/13/2022 Hawks L 131-128 Away 3/15/2022 Grizzlies L 135-102 Home 3/18/2022 Rockets - Away 3/20/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/23/2022 Kings - Home 3/24/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/26/2022 Raptors - Away 3/28/2022 Hawks - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule