Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-4) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Staples Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

The Lakers record 115.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 112.0 the Rockets allow.

Los Angeles is 3-2 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 115.5 points, it is 1-1.

The Rockets' 104.8 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 116.5 the Lakers allow.

The Lakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.

The Lakers average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (10.2).

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 26.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

