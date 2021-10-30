Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-4) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Staples Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Staples Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets
- The Lakers record 115.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 112.0 the Rockets allow.
- Los Angeles is 3-2 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- When Houston allows fewer than 115.5 points, it is 1-1.
- The Rockets' 104.8 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 116.5 the Lakers allow.
- The Lakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.
- The Lakers average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (10.2).
- The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 26.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.0 PPG.
- Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.2 per game. He also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Wood is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
