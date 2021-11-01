Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-5) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets
- The Lakers average 112.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.2 the Rockets give up.
- Los Angeles is 3-2 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
- Houston is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Rockets put up 10.5 fewer points per game (101.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.0).
- Los Angeles has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.5 points.
- The Lakers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 13th.
- The Lakers' 9.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (10.2).
- The Rockets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.7 points and grabs 11.4 boards per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
- LeBron James is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.0 per game. He also records 12.5 points per game and tacks on 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.
