Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-5) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

    • The Lakers average 112.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.2 the Rockets give up.
    • Los Angeles is 3-2 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
    • Houston is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 112.6 points.
    • The Rockets put up 10.5 fewer points per game (101.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.0).
    • Los Angeles has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.5 points.
    • The Lakers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 13th.
    • The Lakers' 9.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (10.2).
    • The Rockets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.7 points and grabs 11.4 boards per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • LeBron James is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.0 per game. He also records 12.5 points per game and tacks on 4.2 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is defended by LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy