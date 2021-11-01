Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-5) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

The Lakers average 112.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.2 the Rockets give up.

Los Angeles is 3-2 when scoring more than 109.2 points.

Houston is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 112.6 points.

The Rockets put up 10.5 fewer points per game (101.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.0).

Los Angeles has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.5 points.

The Lakers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 13th.

The Lakers' 9.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (10.2).

The Rockets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.7 points and grabs 11.4 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

LeBron James is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch