The Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-24) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The Rockets have lost four games in a row. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers

The Lakers record only 4.3 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Rockets give up (114.3).

Los Angeles is 10-4 when scoring more than 114.3 points.

Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Rockets put up 5.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Lakers allow (112.3).

Houston has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Los Angeles is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Lakers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 44.6% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 9-9 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.1 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and adds 1.7 rebounds per game.

Gordon is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Timberwolves L 110-92 Away 12/19/2021 Bulls L 115-110 Away 12/21/2021 Suns L 108-90 Home 12/23/2021 Spurs L 138-110 Home 12/25/2021 Nets L 122-115 Home 12/28/2021 Rockets - Away 12/29/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/31/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 1/2/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/4/2022 Kings - Home 1/7/2022 Hawks - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule