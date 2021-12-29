How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-24) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The Rockets have lost four games in a row. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers
- The Lakers record only 4.3 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Rockets give up (114.3).
- Los Angeles is 10-4 when scoring more than 114.3 points.
- Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Rockets put up 5.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Lakers allow (112.3).
- Houston has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Los Angeles is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 44.6% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston is 9-9 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.1 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and adds 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Timberwolves
L 110-92
Away
12/19/2021
Bulls
L 115-110
Away
12/21/2021
Suns
L 108-90
Home
12/23/2021
Spurs
L 138-110
Home
12/25/2021
Nets
L 122-115
Home
12/28/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/29/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Pistons
W 116-107
Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
L 133-118
Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
L 126-106
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
L 118-106
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
L 123-99
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
-
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Home