    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-24) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The Rockets have lost four games in a row. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers

    • The Lakers record only 4.3 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Rockets give up (114.3).
    • Los Angeles is 10-4 when scoring more than 114.3 points.
    • Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Rockets put up 5.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Lakers allow (112.3).
    • Houston has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
    • Los Angeles is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Lakers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Los Angeles is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
    • The Rockets are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 44.6% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Houston is 9-9 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.1 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and adds 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 110-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    L 115-110

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    L 108-90

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    L 138-110

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    L 122-115

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-118

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 126-106

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 118-106

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-99

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

