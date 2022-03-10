Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-36) will look to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (16-49) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers

  • The Lakers record 110.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 117.9 points, it is 13-3.
  • Houston has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 110.6 points.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 108.6 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.
  • Houston is 15-10 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 17-8 overall.
  • The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Houston has a 14-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 29.4 points and pulls down 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.2 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.
  • James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.5 takeaways and one rejection per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.3 points and pulls down 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with one per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Pelicans

L 123-95

Home

3/1/2022

Mavericks

L 109-104

Home

3/3/2022

Clippers

L 132-111

Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

W 124-116

Home

3/7/2022

Spurs

L 117-110

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Clippers

L 113-100

Home

3/2/2022

Jazz

L 132-127

Home

3/4/2022

Nuggets

L 116-101

Away

3/6/2022

Grizzlies

W 123-112

Home

3/7/2022

Heat

L 123-106

Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
