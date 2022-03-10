Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-36) will look to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (16-49) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

The Lakers record 110.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.

When Los Angeles scores more than 117.9 points, it is 13-3.

Houston has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 110.6 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 108.6 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.

Houston is 15-10 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.

The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 17-8 overall.

The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Houston has a 14-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 29.4 points and pulls down 8.1 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.2 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.

James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.5 takeaways and one rejection per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.3 points and pulls down 5.6 rebounds per game.

Garrison Mathews is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with one per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Pelicans L 123-95 Home 3/1/2022 Mavericks L 109-104 Home 3/3/2022 Clippers L 132-111 Away 3/5/2022 Warriors W 124-116 Home 3/7/2022 Spurs L 117-110 Away 3/9/2022 Rockets - Away 3/11/2022 Wizards - Home 3/13/2022 Suns - Away 3/14/2022 Raptors - Home 3/16/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/18/2022 Raptors - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule