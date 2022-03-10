How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (28-36) will look to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (16-49) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Lakers
- The Lakers record 110.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Rockets allow.
- When Los Angeles scores more than 117.9 points, it is 13-3.
- Houston has a 7-10 record when allowing fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Rockets put up an average of 108.6 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.
- Houston is 15-10 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
- Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 17-8 overall.
- The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Houston has a 14-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 29.4 points and pulls down 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.2 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.
- James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.5 takeaways and one rejection per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.3 points and pulls down 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with one per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Pelicans
L 123-95
Home
3/1/2022
Mavericks
L 109-104
Home
3/3/2022
Clippers
L 132-111
Away
3/5/2022
Warriors
W 124-116
Home
3/7/2022
Spurs
L 117-110
Away
3/9/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/11/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/13/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Clippers
L 113-100
Home
3/2/2022
Jazz
L 132-127
Home
3/4/2022
Nuggets
L 116-101
Away
3/6/2022
Grizzlies
W 123-112
Home
3/7/2022
Heat
L 123-106
Away
3/9/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/11/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home