Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-7) host the Houston Rockets (1-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of 11 straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -11.5

    219 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

    • The Grizzlies record just 3.2 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Rockets allow (111.0).
    • Memphis is 3-1 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
    • Houston is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Rockets average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Grizzlies allow (114.4).
    • Houston is 1-1 when it scores more than 114.4 points.
    • Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.
    • The Grizzlies grab an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 3.9 rebounds per contest.
    • The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 26.2 points per game along with 7.4 assists.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 minute ago
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Southern at Washington

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 minute ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon State at Tulsa

    1 minute ago
    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) and forward Jeriah Horne (41) react after their 71-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maine vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) dunks above Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) as guard Adam Flagler (10) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) on the bench react during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) traded jerseys after the game at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy