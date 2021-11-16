Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-7) host the Houston Rockets (1-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of 11 straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -11.5 219 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

The Grizzlies record just 3.2 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Rockets allow (111.0).

Memphis is 3-1 when scoring more than 111.0 points.

Houston is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Rockets average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Grizzlies allow (114.4).

Houston is 1-1 when it scores more than 114.4 points.

Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.8 points.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Grizzlies grab an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 3.9 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 26.2 points per game along with 7.4 assists.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch