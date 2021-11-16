Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-7) host the Houston Rockets (1-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of 11 straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-11.5
219 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets
- The Grizzlies record just 3.2 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Rockets allow (111.0).
- Memphis is 3-1 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
- Houston is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Rockets average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Grizzlies allow (114.4).
- Houston is 1-1 when it scores more than 114.4 points.
- Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.
- The Grizzlies grab an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 26.2 points per game along with 7.4 assists.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
