Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

The Memphis Grizzlies (15-11) host the Houston Rockets (8-17) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at FedExForum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -7.5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

The Grizzlies record just 1.7 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Rockets allow (112.0).

When Memphis puts up more than 112.0 points, it is 8-2.

Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Rockets score only 4.1 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (110.0).

Houston is 7-3 when it scores more than 110.0 points.

Memphis has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.

The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points and distributes 6.8 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.0 points a contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch