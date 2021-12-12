Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (in yellow and black) celebrates on the team bench with his teammates during the first quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (15-11) host the Houston Rockets (8-17) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at FedExForum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -7.5

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

    • The Grizzlies record just 1.7 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Rockets allow (112.0).
    • When Memphis puts up more than 112.0 points, it is 8-2.
    • Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Rockets score only 4.1 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (110.0).
    • Houston is 7-3 when it scores more than 110.0 points.
    • Memphis has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
    • The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 3.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points and distributes 6.8 assists per game.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.7 boards per game while also scoring 7.0 points a contest.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood records 16.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 5.8 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

