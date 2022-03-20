Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) battle Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) for a loose ball during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-53) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (48-23) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

The 114.6 points per game the Grizzlies score are the same as the Rockets allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 118.4 points, it is 26-2.

Houston has a 12-15 record when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 109.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.5 points, Houston is 16-18.

Memphis' record is 31-4 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 23-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Houston has a 15-21 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.6 points and distributes 6.7 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 18.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.2 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans W 132-111 Home 3/11/2022 Knicks W 118-114 Home 3/13/2022 Thunder W 125-118 Away 3/15/2022 Pacers W 135-102 Away 3/18/2022 Hawks L 120-105 Away 3/20/2022 Rockets - Away 3/23/2022 Nets - Home 3/24/2022 Pacers - Home 3/26/2022 Bucks - Home 3/28/2022 Warriors - Home 3/30/2022 Spurs - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule