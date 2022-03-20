Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) battle Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) for a loose ball during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) battle Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) for a loose ball during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-53) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (48-23) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

  • The 114.6 points per game the Grizzlies score are the same as the Rockets allow.
  • When Memphis puts up more than 118.4 points, it is 26-2.
  • Houston has a 12-15 record when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 109.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.5 points, Houston is 16-18.
  • Memphis' record is 31-4 when it allows fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 23-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Houston has a 15-21 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.6 points and distributes 6.7 assists per game.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood averages 18.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.2 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

W 132-111

Home

3/11/2022

Knicks

W 118-114

Home

3/13/2022

Thunder

W 125-118

Away

3/15/2022

Pacers

W 135-102

Away

3/18/2022

Hawks

L 120-105

Away

3/20/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/24/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/30/2022

Spurs

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

W 139-130

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

L 113-100

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

L 130-105

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

L 129-112

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

L 121-118

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17928185
WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Hockey Fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch National Championship: Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17380775
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Wolves vs. Marlies

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1010637389h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Atalanta in Canada

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
imago1010543356h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. OGC Nice in Canada

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
USATSI_17925353
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy