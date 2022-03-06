Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) and Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (15-48) will attempt to break a 12-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies score 113.8 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 118.0 the Rockets give up.

When Memphis scores more than 118.0 points, it is 23-2.

Houston has an 11-14 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Houston is 14-16.

Memphis has a 30-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.

The Rockets are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has put together a 13-17 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.2 points per game to go with 6.5 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood puts up 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 12.6 points and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.

Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Timberwolves L 119-114 Away 2/26/2022 Bulls W 116-110 Away 2/28/2022 Spurs W 118-105 Home 3/3/2022 Celtics L 120-107 Away 3/5/2022 Magic W 124-96 Home 3/6/2022 Rockets - Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/11/2022 Knicks - Home 3/13/2022 Thunder - Away 3/15/2022 Pacers - Away 3/18/2022 Hawks - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule