Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) and Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) and Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (15-48) will attempt to break a 12-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies score 113.8 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 118.0 the Rockets give up.
  • When Memphis scores more than 118.0 points, it is 23-2.
  • Houston has an 11-14 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Houston is 14-16.
  • Memphis has a 30-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Grizzlies make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 22-1 overall.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Houston has put together a 13-17 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.2 points per game to go with 6.5 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood puts up 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 12.6 points and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-114

Away

2/26/2022

Bulls

W 116-110

Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

W 118-105

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

L 120-107

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

W 124-96

Home

3/6/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/11/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/15/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Magic

L 119-111

Away

2/27/2022

Clippers

L 99-98

Home

3/1/2022

Clippers

L 113-100

Home

3/2/2022

Jazz

L 132-127

Home

3/4/2022

Nuggets

L 116-101

Away

3/6/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/7/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his game winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skate after the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy