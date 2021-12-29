Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8), Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) battle for possession of the ball in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-25) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (22-13) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Heat

    • The Rockets average 107.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 103.4 the Heat allow.
    • When Houston scores more than 103.4 points, it is 9-12.
    • When Miami allows fewer than 107.0 points, it is 18-6.
    • The Heat's 107.4 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 114.8 the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Miami is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.8 points.
    • Houston is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
    • This season, the Rockets have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
    • Houston has a 9-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
    • The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 46.4% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Miami has compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon leads Houston in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 14.6 points per contest.
    • The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Gordon, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Houston steals leader is Jae'Sean Tate, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 3.9 assists per game.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson is dependable from deep and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-118

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 126-106

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 118-106

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-99

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    L 132-123

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    L 100-90

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    W 125-96

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 115-112

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    W 93-83

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Wizards

    W 119-112

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Suns

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Miami Heat at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

