How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-25) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (22-13) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Heat
- The Rockets average 107.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 103.4 the Heat allow.
- When Houston scores more than 103.4 points, it is 9-12.
- When Miami allows fewer than 107.0 points, it is 18-6.
- The Heat's 107.4 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 114.8 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Miami is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.8 points.
- Houston is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
- This season, the Rockets have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- Houston has a 9-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 46.4% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami has compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon leads Houston in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 14.6 points per contest.
- The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Gordon, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Houston steals leader is Jae'Sean Tate, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 3.9 assists per game.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.
- Duncan Robinson is dependable from deep and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
L 133-118
Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
L 126-106
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
L 118-106
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
L 123-99
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
L 132-123
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
-
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
L 100-90
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
W 125-96
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
W 115-112
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
W 93-83
Home
12/28/2021
Wizards
W 119-112
Home
12/31/2021
Rockets
-
Away
1/2/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/3/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/8/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/12/2022
Hawks
-
Away