The Houston Rockets (10-25) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (22-13) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Heat

The Rockets average 107.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 103.4 the Heat allow.

When Houston scores more than 103.4 points, it is 9-12.

When Miami allows fewer than 107.0 points, it is 18-6.

The Heat's 107.4 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 114.8 the Rockets allow to opponents.

Miami is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Houston is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

This season, the Rockets have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Houston has a 9-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 46.4% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon leads Houston in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 14.6 points per contest.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Gordon, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Houston steals leader is Jae'Sean Tate, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 3.9 assists per game.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.2 per game.

Duncan Robinson is dependable from deep and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.

Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Bulls L 133-118 Away 12/22/2021 Bucks L 126-106 Away 12/23/2021 Pacers L 118-106 Away 12/27/2021 Hornets L 123-99 Away 12/28/2021 Lakers L 132-123 Home 12/31/2021 Heat - Home 1/1/2022 Nuggets - Home 1/3/2022 76ers - Away 1/5/2022 Wizards - Away 1/7/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/9/2022 Timberwolves - Home

