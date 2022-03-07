How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (43-22) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (15-48) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-15.5
-
Key Stats for Heat vs. Rockets
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 118.0 the Rockets allow.
- When Miami scores more than 118.0 points, it is 11-2.
- Houston is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Rockets' 108.4 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 104.6 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 15-26 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Miami is 33-7 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 29th.
- The Heat's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).
- The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline paces Houston; he records 3.0 assists per game.
- Garrison Mathews averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
(Sign up now for a free trial.)