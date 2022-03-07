Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (43-22) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (15-48) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -15.5 -

Key Stats for Heat vs. Rockets

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 118.0 the Rockets allow.

When Miami scores more than 118.0 points, it is 11-2.

Houston is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Rockets' 108.4 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 104.6 the Heat give up to opponents.

Houston has put together a 15-26 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Miami is 33-7 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 29th.

The Heat's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 more rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.7).

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch