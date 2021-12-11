Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (8-16) aim to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-10) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bucks

The 110.3 points per game the Bucks record are the same as the Rockets allow.

Milwaukee has a 14-1 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Houston has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Rockets' 105.5 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Houston is 7-3.

Milwaukee's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.5 points.

The Bucks make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 14-2 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.1 assists per game while scoring 16.1 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.8 per game. He also scores 12.8 points per game and tacks on 4.4 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Hornets W 127-125 Home 12/2/2021 Raptors L 97-93 Away 12/4/2021 Heat W 124-102 Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers W 112-104 Home 12/8/2021 Heat L 113-104 Away 12/10/2021 Rockets - Away 12/12/2021 Knicks - Away 12/13/2021 Celtics - Away 12/15/2021 Pacers - Home 12/17/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule