How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) square off against the Houston Rockets (10-21) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-9.5
224 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Rockets
- The Bucks put up 110.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 113.5 the Rockets give up.
- Milwaukee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 113.5 points.
- Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Rockets average only 0.5 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Bucks give up (107.3).
- Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Milwaukee is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.
- The Bucks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 17.3 points per contest.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood averages 16.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
