    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) square off against the Houston Rockets (10-21) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -9.5

    224 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Rockets

    • The Bucks put up 110.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 113.5 the Rockets give up.
    • Milwaukee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 113.5 points.
    • Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Rockets average only 0.5 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Bucks give up (107.3).
    • Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • Milwaukee is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.
    • The Bucks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
    • The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 17.3 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood averages 16.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 5.8 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

