The Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) square off against the Houston Rockets (10-21) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 224 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Rockets

The Bucks put up 110.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 113.5 the Rockets give up.

Milwaukee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.

The Rockets average only 0.5 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Bucks give up (107.3).

Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Milwaukee is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.

The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.

The Bucks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 17.3 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch