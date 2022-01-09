Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (11-29) will attempt to stop a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves
- The Timberwolves score 7.1 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Rockets allow (115.9).
- When Minnesota scores more than 115.9 points, it is 7-2.
- Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Rockets' 107.5 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 108.3 the Timberwolves give up.
- Houston has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
- Minnesota is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Rockets' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Houston has compiled a 10-10 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.6% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood puts up 17.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.4 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Jazz
L 120-108
Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
L 108-103
Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
W 122-104
Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
W 98-90
Home
1/7/2022
Thunder
W 135-105
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Heat
L 120-110
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
L 124-111
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
L 133-113
Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
W 114-111
Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
L 130-106
Home
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/10/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/16/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/19/2022
Jazz
-
Away