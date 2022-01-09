Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (11-29) will attempt to stop a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

  • The Timberwolves score 7.1 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Rockets allow (115.9).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 115.9 points, it is 7-2.
  • Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Rockets' 107.5 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 108.3 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Houston has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
  • Minnesota is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
  • Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Rockets' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Houston has compiled a 10-10 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.6% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
  • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood puts up 17.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.4 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Jazz

L 120-108

Away

1/2/2022

Lakers

L 108-103

Away

1/3/2022

Clippers

W 122-104

Away

1/5/2022

Thunder

W 98-90

Home

1/7/2022

Thunder

W 135-105

Away

1/9/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/11/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/13/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Heat

L 120-110

Home

1/1/2022

Nuggets

L 124-111

Home

1/3/2022

76ers

L 133-113

Away

1/5/2022

Wizards

W 114-111

Away

1/7/2022

Mavericks

L 130-106

Home

1/9/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/10/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/19/2022

Jazz

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
