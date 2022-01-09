Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (11-29) will attempt to stop a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves score 7.1 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Rockets allow (115.9).

When Minnesota scores more than 115.9 points, it is 7-2.

Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.

The Rockets' 107.5 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 108.3 the Timberwolves give up.

Houston has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.

Minnesota is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Rockets' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Houston has compiled a 10-10 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.6% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood puts up 17.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Eric Gordon dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 14.4 points and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.

Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Jazz L 120-108 Away 1/2/2022 Lakers L 108-103 Away 1/3/2022 Clippers W 122-104 Away 1/5/2022 Thunder W 98-90 Home 1/7/2022 Thunder W 135-105 Away 1/9/2022 Rockets - Away 1/11/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/13/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/16/2022 Warriors - Home 1/18/2022 Knicks - Away 1/19/2022 Hawks - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule