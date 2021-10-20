Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 11, 2021; Ontario, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talks with Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) after a game at Toyota Arena. The Timberwolves won 128-100. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) play the Houston Rockets (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Arena: Target Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -6.5

    231.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

    • Last year, the Timberwolves put up only 4.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Rockets allowed (116.7).
    • Minnesota had a 10-13 record last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
    • Houston had a 14-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Rockets' 108.8 points per game last year were 8.9 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.
    • When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, Houston went 8-9.
    • Minnesota had a 13-5 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Timberwolves were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Rockets finished 27th.
    • The Timberwolves grabbed 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • The Rockets were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Timberwolves finished seventh.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
    • Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

