Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-57) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-34) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Toyota Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

  • The 109.3 points per game the Rockets score are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
  • Houston has a 19-14 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
  • When Minnesota gives up fewer than 109.3 points, it is 27-7.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 117.7 the Rockets allow.
  • When it scores more than 117.7 points, Minnesota is 27-6.
  • Houston's record is 15-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Houston is 18-20 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
  • Minnesota has put together a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.9 points and grabs 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's best passer is Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 6.0 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Porter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is reliable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

W 125-106

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-98

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

L 123-120

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

L 121-118

Home

4/1/2022

Kings

L 122-117

Home

4/3/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/8/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/10/2022

Hawks

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Suns

L 125-116

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

W 116-95

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

L 134-112

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

L 125-102

Away

4/1/2022

Nuggets

W 136-130

Away

4/3/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/5/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/7/2022

Spurs

-

Home

4/10/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
