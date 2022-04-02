Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-57) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-34) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Toyota Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The 109.3 points per game the Rockets score are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

Houston has a 19-14 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 109.3 points, it is 27-7.

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 117.7 the Rockets allow.

When it scores more than 117.7 points, Minnesota is 27-6.

Houston's record is 15-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.

The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Houston is 18-20 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Minnesota has put together a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.9 points and grabs 10.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's best passer is Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 6.0 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.

Porter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 6.9 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards is reliable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/25/2022 Trail Blazers W 125-106 Away 3/26/2022 Trail Blazers W 115-98 Away 3/28/2022 Spurs L 123-120 Home 3/30/2022 Kings L 121-118 Home 4/1/2022 Kings L 122-117 Home 4/3/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/5/2022 Nets - Away 4/8/2022 Raptors - Away 4/10/2022 Hawks - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule