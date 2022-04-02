Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (20-57) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-34) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Toyota Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Timberwolves
- The 109.3 points per game the Rockets score are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
- Houston has a 19-14 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
- When Minnesota gives up fewer than 109.3 points, it is 27-7.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 117.7 the Rockets allow.
- When it scores more than 117.7 points, Minnesota is 27-6.
- Houston's record is 15-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Houston is 18-20 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Minnesota has put together a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 17.9 points and grabs 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's best passer is Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 6.0 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.
- Porter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Porter is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is reliable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
W 125-106
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
W 115-98
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
L 123-120
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
L 121-118
Home
4/1/2022
Kings
L 122-117
Home
4/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/5/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/8/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/10/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Suns
L 125-116
Home
3/25/2022
Mavericks
W 116-95
Home
3/27/2022
Celtics
L 134-112
Away
3/30/2022
Raptors
L 125-102
Away
4/1/2022
Nuggets
W 136-130
Away
4/3/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/5/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
4/10/2022
Bulls
-
Home
