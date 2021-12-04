Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (6-16) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pelicans

The Rockets record 5.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).

Houston has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

New Orleans has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 103.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, New Orleans is 2-1.

Houston's record is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.

The Rockets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

In games Houston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Pelicans are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 45.0% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 3-3 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.2 points and 11.3 boards per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 5.8 assists per game while scoring 12.8 PPG.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Eric Gordon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram's points (21.9 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.6 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 2.7 made threes per game.

Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Bulls W 118-113 Home 11/27/2021 Hornets W 146-143 Home 11/29/2021 Thunder W 102-89 Home 12/1/2021 Thunder W 114-110 Away 12/3/2021 Magic W 118-116 Home 12/5/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/8/2021 Nets - Home 12/10/2021 Bucks - Home 12/11/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/13/2021 Hawks - Away 12/15/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule