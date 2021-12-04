Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Houston Rockets (6-16) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pelicans

    • The Rockets record 5.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
    • Houston has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
    • New Orleans has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Pelicans score an average of 103.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 112.0 points, New Orleans is 2-1.
    • Houston's record is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.
    • The Rockets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
    • In games Houston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
    • The Pelicans are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 45.0% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
    • New Orleans is 3-3 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.2 points and 11.3 boards per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 5.8 assists per game while scoring 12.8 PPG.
    • The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Eric Gordon, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram's points (21.9 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.6 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
    • Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    W 146-143

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    W 102-89

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    W 114-110

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    W 118-116

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    W 98-97

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    L 127-105

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 123-104

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    L 139-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    W 107-91

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
