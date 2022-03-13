How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (27-40) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (17-50) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pelicans
-6.5
231.5 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Rockets
- The 107.9 points per game the Pelicans record are 10.1 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.0).
- New Orleans is 8-2 when scoring more than 118.0 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-8.
- The Rockets' 108.9 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Houston is 16-16.
- New Orleans' record is 23-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
- The Pelicans average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
- Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)