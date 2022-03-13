Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-40) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (17-50) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pelicans

Pelicans vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pelicans

-6.5

231.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Rockets

  • The 107.9 points per game the Pelicans record are 10.1 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.0).
  • New Orleans is 8-2 when scoring more than 118.0 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-8.
  • The Rockets' 108.9 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.9 points, Houston is 16-16.
  • New Orleans' record is 23-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
  • The Pelicans average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
  • Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
  • Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17885840
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Flyers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17876962
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blue Jackets

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) and forward Jake Evans (71) celebrate Lehkonen s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17877130
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17875700
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy