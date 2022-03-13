Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-40) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (17-50) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 231.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Rockets

The 107.9 points per game the Pelicans record are 10.1 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.0).

New Orleans is 8-2 when scoring more than 118.0 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-8.

The Rockets' 108.9 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Houston is 16-16.

New Orleans' record is 23-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.

The Pelicans average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 2.0 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch