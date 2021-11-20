Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-14) will visit the New York Knicks (8-7) after losing nine straight road games. The contest tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    Betting Information for Rockets vs. Knicks

    Knicks vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -11.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Rockets

    • The 107.7 points per game the Knicks score are the same as the Rockets allow.
    • When New York puts up more than 112.0 points, it is 4-0.
    • When Houston allows fewer than 107.7 points, it is 1-5.
    • The Rockets score an average of 100.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 107.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.
    • Houston is 1-2 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
    • New York is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 100.9 points.
    • The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 11th.
    • The Knicks pull down 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.8).
    • The Knicks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 19th.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 19.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Kemba Walker, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The New York steals leader is Walker, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood puts up 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also averages 12.7 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.7 per game).

    How To Watch

    Houston Rockets at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
