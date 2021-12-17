Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (12-16) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (9-19) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Knicks

The Knicks average 7.5 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Rockets allow (113.0).

New York has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 113.0 points.

Houston is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 106.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 107.3 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 8-3.

New York has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

New York is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.0% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Houston has an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.5 points, pulling down 9.9 boards and distributing 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood collects 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he records 3.0 assists per game.

Eric Gordon makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Alperen Sengun (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Spurs W 121-109 Away 12/8/2021 Pacers L 122-102 Away 12/10/2021 Raptors L 90-87 Away 12/12/2021 Bucks L 112-97 Home 12/14/2021 Warriors L 105-96 Home 12/16/2021 Rockets - Away 12/18/2021 Celtics - Away 12/21/2021 Pistons - Home 12/23/2021 Wizards - Home 12/25/2021 Hawks - Home 12/28/2021 Timberwolves - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule