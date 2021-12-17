Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (12-16) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (9-19) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Knicks

    • The Knicks average 7.5 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Rockets allow (113.0).
    • New York has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 113.0 points.
    • Houston is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Rockets put up an average of 106.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 107.3 the Knicks allow.
    • When it scores more than 107.3 points, Houston is 8-3.
    • New York has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
    • New York is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • The Rockets are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.0% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Houston has an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.5 points, pulling down 9.9 boards and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood collects 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he records 3.0 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Alperen Sengun (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-109

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-102

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    L 90-87

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-97

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    L 105-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    W 114-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-114

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-106

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    W 132-126

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 124-89

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    New York Knicks at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
