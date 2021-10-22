Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) defends during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (0-1) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Arena: Toyota Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder

    • Last year, the Rockets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Thunder allowed (115.6).
    • Houston went 9-11 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.
    • Oklahoma City went 11-8 last season when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Thunder's 105.0 points per game last year were 11.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets allowed to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City put together a 9-2 record last season in games it scored more than 116.7 points.
    • Houston went 8-4 last season when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Rockets shot 44.4% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Thunder allowed to opponents.
    • Houston had a 10-13 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
    • The Thunder shot 44.1% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 48.0% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.
    • Oklahoma City put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 48.0% from the field.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    • Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors collected 1.0 block per contest.

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-106

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-86

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
