Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

The Houston Rockets (0-1) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder

Last year, the Rockets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Thunder allowed (115.6).

Houston went 9-11 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.

Oklahoma City went 11-8 last season when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.

The Thunder's 105.0 points per game last year were 11.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets allowed to opponents.

Oklahoma City put together a 9-2 record last season in games it scored more than 116.7 points.

Houston went 8-4 last season when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points.

The Rockets shot 44.4% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Thunder allowed to opponents.

Houston had a 10-13 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Thunder shot 44.1% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 48.0% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.

Oklahoma City put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 48.0% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin averaged 3.3 assists per contest.

Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Luguentz Dort averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.

Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.

Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors collected 1.0 block per contest.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Timberwolves L 124-106 Away 10/22/2021 Thunder - Home 10/24/2021 Celtics - Home 10/26/2021 Mavericks - Away 10/28/2021 Jazz - Home 10/31/2021 Lakers - Away 11/2/2021 Lakers - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule