Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (0-1) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Toyota Center
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder
- Last year, the Rockets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Thunder allowed (115.6).
- Houston went 9-11 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.
- Oklahoma City went 11-8 last season when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Thunder's 105.0 points per game last year were 11.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets allowed to opponents.
- Oklahoma City put together a 9-2 record last season in games it scored more than 116.7 points.
- Houston went 8-4 last season when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Rockets shot 44.4% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Thunder allowed to opponents.
- Houston had a 10-13 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Thunder shot 44.1% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 48.0% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.
- Oklahoma City put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 48.0% from the field.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
- Augustin hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Luguentz Dort averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
- Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors collected 1.0 block per contest.
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-106
Away
10/22/2021
Thunder
-
Home
10/24/2021
Celtics
-
Home
10/26/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
-
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Jazz
L 107-86
Away
10/22/2021
Rockets
-
Away
10/24/2021
76ers
-
Home
10/26/2021
Warriors
-
Home
10/27/2021
Lakers
-
Home
10/30/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/1/2021
Clippers
-
Away
