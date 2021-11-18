Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (3) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Kyle Anderson (1) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-13) will look to end an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Rockets vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -3 213.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets

The Thunder average 98.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Rockets allow.

Houston is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 98.6 points.

The Rockets' 101.8 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 107.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Houston is 1-2.

Oklahoma City is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 18th.

The Thunder grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.9).

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 10th.

Thunder Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Thunder this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.

The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Giddey, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bazley, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch