Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-13) will look to end an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Rockets vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Thunder
-3
213.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets
- The Thunder average 98.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 112.8 the Rockets allow.
- Houston is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 98.6 points.
- The Rockets' 101.8 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 107.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.2 points, Houston is 1-2.
- Oklahoma City is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 18th.
- The Thunder grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.9).
- The Rockets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 10th.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Thunder this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.
- The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Giddey, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bazley, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood collects 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also averages 12.7 points per game and tacks on 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.7 per game).
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
